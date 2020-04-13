The state is now juggling several disasters.
With a 'State of Emergency' declared for tornado damage in northeastern Louisiana, the Bayou State is contending with an already strapped supply chain for funding and relief amid a natural disaster, and a health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus.
While Governor John Bel Edwards was "disappointed" by anecdotal evidence that suggested some Louisianians took the Easter weekend to ignore social distancing mandates to have fellowship that might be closer than six feet, he was happy to see that the COVID-19 numbers in Louisiana are trending in a positive direction.
It will take roughly two weeks, the coronavirus incubation period, to see if those who decided not to "stay at home" during Easter will have an effect on the disease's spread.
However, when asked about what life looked like in Louisiana after the "Stay At Home" order would supposedly end on Apr. 30, the governor said that it remains "too soon to say."
"The federal government relaxing and easing of social distancing doesn't have an exact timeline," the governor explained, "and it may not be uniform."
The uniformity of the Apr. 30 change referenced by the governor was with regard to so-called "hot spots" for COVID-19, of which Louisiana is one.
According to Edwards, both he and President Donald Trump will be forming task forces that focus on the transition between strict social distancing methods and mitigation, and the oft-used term of "opening up the country."
"I think Dr. Anthony Fauci described it best," the governor said, "opening the country back up isn't like a light switch - there's no on and off."
Instead, the governor described a slow-and-steady approach to what life will look like in Louisiana after Apr. 30. The central focus?
Testing, and lots of it.
Many countries, including South Korea which lies just across the East China Sea, were able to return to work quickly utilizing consistent, large scale testing to see who was sick or carrying the virus and needed to stay home. The governor hopes that more catalysts and reagents are made available for an even larger scale of testing - beyond those who show symptoms.
It has been identified that even those without symptoms can carry the virus.
South Korea has performed 510,000 total tests, to date, with a total population of 51 million. The country began testing as early as January, and managed to stop the spread of the virus early - and is now even sending several hundred thousand COVID-19 testing kits to the United States for use.
The governor said that LSU Health Systems will be involved in antibody testing in those who have contracted COVID-19 but have been deemed to be "non-tested" recovery. Right now, the state is not testing individuals for recovery due to the requirement of two tests to confirm - and the state does not have the supply.
Instead, the state follows a three-point system developed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to see determine if a patient is "recovered" from COVID-19:
- At least seven (7) days have passed since the first symptoms appeared
- Symptoms have been reduced "dramatically"
- Patient has gone at least three (3) days without fever, without requiring a fever reducing drug
The governor said that antibody studies will help in the development of a vaccine. In the mean time, Sen. Bill Cassidy has proposed developing an "immunity registry" for those who have developed antibodies to the disease by contracting it and either showing no signs, or "recovering."
Those patients would be able to assist in developing a vaccine.
The number of hospitalizations and people on ventilators rose from the day before as the novel coronavirus reached a reported 21,016 positive cases, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of reported hospitalizations rose to 2,134 on Monday, an increase of 50 from the day before. The number COVID-19 patients on ventilators reached 461, an increase of three in one day.
The statewide case count increased by 421 overnight, the second straight day the Department of Health reported less than 600 new cases. Tensas Parish reported its first case on Saturday, meaning that all 64 Louisiana parishes are now reporting at least one case.
The number of reported fatalities rose by 44 over the 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 844. More than 45 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
The state has exceeded 100,000 tests, completed through both the state labs and commercial labs. The statewide total now stands at 108,091 tests, with the vast majority of those tests (94 percent) being done in commercial labs.
The first fatality among Livingston Parish residents was reported April 1 when Terry Magee, a resident of the Town of Livingston, was confirmed to have died from the disease. The two latest people to die from the disease have not been identified.
The parish reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to bring the local total to 122, according to the Department of Health.
The parish is also reporting 331 completed tests through commercial labs — up by eight from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
Edwards continues to implore Louisiana residents to practice mitigation efforts, as well as social distancing. Those include:
- Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Disinfect common surfaces at home and work
- 10 or less at any public gathering, preferably no gatherings at all
- Stay six feet away from others in public places
- Control cough and sneezing with elbow or tissue
- Stay home if sick and utilize telehealth to contact your doctor
- Stay home unless visiting doctor, pharmacy, or grocery store
