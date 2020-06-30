Louisiana reported more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations and ventilator usage continued their recent rise, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, officials are now reporting 58,095 total COVID-19 cases to date, an increase of 1,014 from the previous day. That’s the third time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 22 overnight to reach 3,113 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
According to the Department of Health, there have been 42,225 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,433 from last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by a staggering 44 overnight to reach 781. Hospitalizations have increased in 11 of the Department of Health’s last 14 updates. Since June 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 239.
Ventilator usage rose by four on Tuesday to reach 83 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 728,511 COVID-19 tests either through the state lab (35,518) or commercial labs (692,993). That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 4 percent off of 23,874 new tests, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
