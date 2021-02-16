More than 14,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish are still without power as the region continues to experience the aftermath of a rare winter storm that swept through the state on Monday.
That’s down from a peak of more than 21,000 Monday night.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, around 6,500 Entergy households remain powerless, according to the company’s website. Across the state, Entergy is reporting more than 77,000 outages.
Meanwhile, DEMCO was reporting roughly 7,700 outages in Livingston Parish and more than 14,000 in its seven-parish region (East Baton Rouge, Ascension, St. Helena, Tangiahoa, East Feliciana, and West Feliciana).
DEMCO said it restored 5,000 meters through the night and "will continue working around the clock until all power is restored." DEMCO crews are working to repair 36 broken poles and downed wire in another 127 locations.
Both Entergy and DEMCO are asking for patience as crews work to restore power and also requesting that customers conserve energy to reduce the overall load on the systems.
In a press conference on Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that icy roads are posing challenges to line crews in restoring power.
Edwards and local leaders are continuing to urge people to stay home unless absolutely necessary as frigid temperatures persist, making sleet- and ice-covered roads treacherous to drive on.
Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing outages. Leaders are warning people to treat downed lines “as if they’re live.”
After a cold night, temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing in Livingston Parish and reach the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service. However, lowest wind chill readings are expected to read between 12-22 degrees in the morning.
Livingston Parish remains under a Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
