More than 2,00 Livingston Parish households are without power as thunderstorms moved through the Greater Baton Rouge area on Thursday.
As of 1:30 p.m., DEMCO was reporting 2,391 power outages in Livingston Parish.
A flood advisory is currently in effect for portions of Livingston, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will remain in effect until at least 2:30 p.m.
According to forecasters, the Doppler radar is indicating heavy rain due to thunderstorms, with minor flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen over the area, with an additional 1 to 3 inches projected. This additional rain will result in “minor flooding,” the National Weather Service reported.
Areas in Livingston Parish that may experience flooding include Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, Port Vincent, and Watson.
