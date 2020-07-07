More than 2,000 Livingston Parish households are without power as storms continued to move through southwest Louisiana on Tuesday.
As of 1:45 p.m., DEMCO was reporting 1,373 power outages in Livingston Parish, while Entergy reported 649. That’s out of 1,479 and 7,366 power outages for Demco and Entergy, respectively.
A flash flood watch remains in effect in southeast Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish, until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
According to forecasters, a line of strong thunderstorms will affect nine Louisiana parishes, including Livingston Parish, through Tuesday evening. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms, the National Weather Service reported.
The flash flood warning went into effect a little after 8 a.m. Monday.
Forecasters predict the possibility of “heavy downpours” from the storms, with some areas seeing anywhere from 4-6 inches of rain or more. According to the National Weather Service, several grounds have already become saturated due to several inches of rainfall over the past few days. Any additional rainfall could cause flash flooding across these areas.
