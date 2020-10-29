Roofless homes, downed trees, and powerless structures were left in the wake of Hurricane Zeta, which struck the Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon and has left hundreds of thousands without electricity.
Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, as a strong Category 2 storm around 4 p.m. Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. It fell one mph short of Category 3 — and major hurricane — status, according to the National Weather Service.
Striking Louisiana with a forward speed of 24 mph, Zeta blew through southeast Louisiana before moving on to Mississippi and eventually to the Carolinas. The accelerated speed lessened the amount of rainfall and flooding in Louisiana, though it did not lessen the wind damage that was inflicted on the state.
Zeta marked the fifth named storm to land in Louisiana this year and the third hurricane since August.
Power outages were and remain extensive, said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is spending the day assessing damage in Terrebonne, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes.
As of noon Thursday, there were around 457,000 houses and buildings in southeast Louisiana without power, down from a peak of around 531,000. Earlier Thursday, Edwards said 95 percent of Plaquemines Parish was without electricity, while two-third of Orleans Parish and more than 80 percent of Jefferson Parish were powerless.
There are currently more than 5,700 linesmen working to restore power, but Edwards said there is no timetable for when all those who lost power will have it back as damage assessments continue.
“Power will be out for a considerable portion of southeast Louisiana for some period of time,” Edwards said.
Edwards said Grand Isle — which reported the lone levee breach — appears to have suffered the most damage from the hurricane.
One Louisiana resident has died from Zeta — a 55-year-old Orleans Parish man who was electrocuted by a low-hanging power line — as well as one person in Mississippi and another in Georgia, according to the Associated Press.
More than 1,900 National Guardsmen are activated and are assisting in search and rescue operations as well as route clearance and supply deliveries.
