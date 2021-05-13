More than another 21,000 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
In addition, the state surpassed 2.8 million administered vaccine doses.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,829,314, an increase of 33,131 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,370,923 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 21,692.
Approximately 1,556,241 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 12,672 from the last report.
Louisiana confirmed 323 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 92 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two overnight to 326 statewide, while ventilator usage rose by four to 32 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 393,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,808 “probable” cases
-- 9,516 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 953 “probable” deaths
-- 7,188,814 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,829,314 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,370,923 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
