More than another 30,000 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
In addition, the state drew closer to 2.8 million administered vaccine doses.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,796,183, an increase of 45,897 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,349,231 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 30,199.
Approximately 1,543,569 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 17,694 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 730 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 365 “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by seven since Friday to 324 statewide.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by two to 34 statewide, figures show.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 392,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,381 “probable” cases
-- 9,493 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 945 “probable” deaths
-- 7,153,618 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,796,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,349,231 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
