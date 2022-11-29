Authorities arrested the mother of a Livingston Parish student for allegedly making “multiple unauthorized recordings” on a Livingston Parish high school campus.
Amanda Carter, 39, faces 20 counts of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. The crime, a felony, carries a possible sentence of 2-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Carter turned herself over to authorities Tuesday and has since bonded out of jail, Ard said. Her bond was set at $15,000.
In a separate statement, school officials directed all questions pertaining to the investigation to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation,” the statement said.
The arrest and charges stemmed from an investigation that began when school officials notified the school resource officer (SRO) that a recording device had been found on a Livingston Parish high school campus.
After identifying the device, the SRO contacted the sheriff’s office to handle the matter.
“During our investigation, it was revealed that multiple recording devices were discovered over this school year,” Ard said. “These devices recorded conversations & some of those conversations were shared/posted/edited without consent of those in the conversations in that school setting.
“We have received multiple complaints as some of these recordings involve juveniles.”
School officials noted that some of the conversations were shared and posted on social media.
Ard said that Carter has also filed complaints against school officials, claiming neglect and theft. The sheriff said some of the claims are “unfounded” and others are still under investigation.
No other details were made available.
“We are limited in what we can share as this is a sensitive case - involving juveniles,” Ard said. “Our investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact detectives at (225) 686-2241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.