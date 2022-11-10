A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash just east of Springfield, according to Louisiana State Police.
Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Janie Blouin of Norco died after another vehicle failed to yield at the intersection of two highways, LSP spokesperson William Huggins said.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In a statement, Huggins said a 2016 Jeep Renegade, driven by 22-year-old Ami Gauthier of Ponchatoula, was stopped in the southbound lane of LA Highway 1249 at the intersection with LA Highway 22. At the same time, a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Blouin, was traveling west on LA Highway 22.
For unknown reasons, the Jeep "failed to yield to oncoming traffic" and went into the westbound lane of LA Highway 22 directly in front of the Harley-Davidson. The Harley-Davidson then impacted the Jeep.
Blouin suffered “fatal injuries” from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, Huggins said. A toxicology sample was collected from Blouin and submitted for analysis.
Gauthier, who was properly restrained and was uninjured, was not suspected of being impaired “and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test” that did not detect alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation, Huggins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.