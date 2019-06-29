DENHAM SPRINGS -- Authorities are seeking the identity of an unknown motorcyclist who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash took the life of Jason Vidrine, 44, of Crowley, said State Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Troop A.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on La. Hwy. 1026 west of La. Hwy. 1030 in Denham Springs shortly after midnight on June 29, Scrantz said.
According to Scrantz, the initial investigation began earlier when an on-duty trooper observed two motorcycles speeding on La. Hwy. 64 near La. Hwy. 1019, less than four miles away from the fatal scene.
The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, Scrantz said, but Vidrine and a second motorcyclist refused to stop and fled eastbound on La. Hwy. 64, crossed La. Hwy. 16, and entered the roundabout on La. Hwy. 1026 at La. Hwy. 1030.
The unknown motorcyclist then fled north on Linder Road while Vidrine circled the roundabout and returned westbound on La. Hwy. 1026, Scrantz said. Vidrine then crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by an on-duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Vidrine sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, Scrantz said. Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The LPSO deputy was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries, according to Scrantz. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the deputy, but a routine toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
Scrantz said this remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
However, troopers are seeking the identity of the second motorcyclist and urge anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500 or their local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.