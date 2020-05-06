Shortly before 10:30 pm on May 5, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 64 (Magnolia Beach Rd.) east of LA Hwy 1019 in Livingston Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Daniel Ferguson of Pride.
The preliminary investigation revealed the crash occurred as Ferguson was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 64 on a 2009 Harley Davidson. For reasons still under investigation, Ferguson failed to negotiate a curve and exited the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Harley Davidson overturned and struck a ditch.
Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Ferguson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from Ferguson for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
