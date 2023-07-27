A Gonzales man died after he crashed the motorcycle he was riding into an embankment in the Maurepas area, according to Louisiana State Police.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, LSP spokesperson Christian Reed said in a statement.

According to Reed, Anthony McChesney, 47, was driving a 2003 Big Dog motorcycle west on LA Highway 22 when he failed to properly navigate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and struck an embankment.

The impact ejected McChesney from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on scene, Reed said.

Though first responders found a DOT-approved helmet at the scene, it is unknown whether McChesney was wearing the helmet at the time of the crash.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, which covers the Maurepas area, posted about the accident on its Facebook page.

"Please keep the family of the driver and all the responders in your thoughts and prayers as these are hard on all involved," the fire department said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from McChesney and will be submitted for analysis.

This is at least the third fatal crash in Livingston Parish in the last 10 days. On Monday, a Walker woman died when a truck hit her as she walked on a major highway. Last week, two people were killed after the car they were in struck a truck.