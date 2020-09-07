Growing up, Kd Amond spent many summer days riding her bike to the nearby video rental store.
Staring at the rows of movies lining the shelves, the possibilities seemed endless to a young Amond, who gravitated toward film, particularly the independent movement of the late 1990s, at an early age.
“I was a pretty sick kid,” Amond, a Livingston native, recently told The News. “I had bad asthma and allergies, and I didn’t have summer sports or anything like that. I just had movies, and that was my thing.”
Since her mother trusted her — “my mom always said, ‘you know what bad words are, don’t repeat them’” — Amond had freedom to pick pretty much whatever movie she wanted, triggering a belief that film could take her anywhere she wanted to go.
Though that video rental store and all others eventually faded away, Amond’s passion for movies never left, only growing stronger the older she got.
“It just made me feel like movies can take you anywhere,” she said.
That lifelong passion led her to study film in college, work on studio films as an assistant, and create short films, commercials, music videos, and ultimately the dark comedy “Five Women in the End,” Amond’s first feature-length directed film.
“Five Women in the End,” now available on Amazon, is an apocalyptic thriller about a girls’ night gone wrong, centering on a diverse group of best friends who are having a get-together when the city they’re in is hit by a biochemical attack. The girls then find themselves quarantined together as the disaster unfolds, and each must come to terms with their own mortality.
(To view a trailer for “Five Women,” click here.)
The film stars Corri Lee (“Holliston” and “Unrest”), newcomer Bailey Hyneman (who co-wrote the script with Amond), Tiffany Montgomery (co-producer), Olivia Evans, and New Orleans native Nicole Lovince (“Pitch Perfect” and “Blackbird”) as the “Five Women.”
Michael Cudlitz from “The Walking Dead,” Southland,” and “Band of Brothers” also plays a radio disc jockey.
Featuring plenty of “clever and rapid-fire dialogue” among the female cast, Amond said “Five Women” is ultimately about “friendship and the importance of friendship in getting through tough times.”
“But it’s also raunchy and has dirty jokes and witty banter as well,” she said.
Though “Five Women” was shot in late 2018, its origins can be traced back to when Amond was 11 years old and saw the movie that “made me want to make movies”: Danny Boyle’s 1996 black comedy “Trainspotting,” which follows the story of a heroin addict.
Amond said she was awestruck by one of the movie’s most iconic scenes in which Ewan McGregor’s character has a relapse that ends up making him use “the worst toilet in Scotland.”
“It kind of traumatized me,” she said with a laugh, “but at the same time, I was like, ‘You can do this on film?’ That just kind of made me believe that you can go to all kinds of places in movies that aren’t from a small town.
“‘Trainspotting’ was the movie that made me want to make movies,” she added later. “There are a lot of movies that made me want to make movies, but ‘Trainspotting’ was the first one.”
Amond spent her teenage years making videos for her friends or “spoofs” for class projects before graduating as valedictorian of the Doyle High Class of 2003. But instead of opting to become a doctor or a lawyer as is typical for people at the top of their class, she stuck with what she loved most.
Amond went to LSU and graduated with a degree in English, with a focus in creative writing and screenwriting. After that, she went to the University of New Orleans to get her master’s in film production.
Validation came in 2012, when her student thesis film, “The Woodshed,” earned multiple awards at the University of New Orleans Film Festival and later Best Director honors at the International Television Festival in Los Angeles.
During an interview with The News after winning the awards, Amond said: “Ever since I was 12 years old and saw ‘Trainspotting,’ that was it for me. I knew what I wanted to do.”
Amond soon dove into the industry and worked on multiple studio films shot in New Orleans before later moving to Nashville to meet other film writers and “dive even further into creative writing and research.” To make ends meet, she got jobs bartending at hockey games and working part time at a Barnes and Noble.
Though Amond hit a snag with another attention-getting screenplay she had been working on, she eventually found time to write “Five Women in the End,” which she said was inspired by an article she read about five female stereotypes: the girls’ girl, the guys’ girl, the domestic doll, the drama queen, and the career girl.
“No woman is one stereotype, but there’s a little bit of each of them in all of us,” Amond said. “So I wanted to take them and get them all stuck in a situation together and have them face their own mortality.”
Amond said being in charge of a feature-length was much different than anything else she had ever done and presented several new challenges. Along with directing, she juggled the role of begging a producer, making a budget, writing and rewriting the script, creating a schedule, finding production insurance, and working with actors unions.
That doesn’t include the actual shoot, which took place over eight “very long, 14-hour” days. Nearly the entire film was shot in a Nashville townhouse that much of the cast and crew lived in during the shoot.
“Even on our one day off, we were all there together just watching Christmas movies,” Amond fondly recalled.
For equipment, Amond said “Five Women” was shot entirely on two iPhones, a technique that is growing in popularity and used by acclaimed filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh.
“The technology is evolving so fast and it gets better and better,” Amond said. “Yeah, there were definitely issues that I dealt with because I was shooting with an iPhone, but the speed at which we shot the film would’ve never happened if we were using big digital cameras.
“There’s a scene where we left the phone in the dishwasher and a girl opens the dishwasher and looks in. There's another where we taped an iPhone to a wall and got a great wide shot that you can’t get with another camera. And it shoots in 4K, so you literally have a 4K camera in your pocket.”
“Five Women” premiered at the Nashville Film Festival last October. During the showing — which sold out — it received a mid-movie round of applause and a standing ovation at the end, an experience Amond called “gratifying.”
“It was great,” she said. “It was extremely gratifying and exciting, just knowing you had made something that people enjoyed.”
