LIVINGSTON - Several vehicles collided near the Livingston exit on I-12 west bound, causing a major accident and a shutdown of I-12 west bound.
Traffic was backed up nearly to Holden, while delays were caused on I-12 east bound as those in the outside lane moved slow through the area. As of 8:05 p.m. Saturday the lanes had been re-opened, but delays remained heading west bound.
Emergency responders were on the scene and The News has reached out to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office for more information.
