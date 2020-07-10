Several agencies are currently on scene after a possible drowning was reported in the Amite River, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the incident was reported to LPSO dispatch around 3 p.m. Friday. According to Ard, a juvenile male jumped into the Amite River and didn’t resurface.
No foul play is suspected, Ard said.
The location is in a wooded area located at the end of Frenchtown Road between East Baton Rouge and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish.
Multiple agencies responded and are assisting the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Eastside Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, and the Central Fire Department.
“We all remain on scene,” Ard said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to inform family members of today’s events, Ard said.
