Multiple storm watches are in effect across southeast Louisiana, including for Livingston Parish, as a severe storm system works its way to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong winds, tornadoes, and heavy rain are projected to strike the area sometime Tuesday.
⏲️ Storms could begin to impact our area as early as noon and could persist through midnight, so realize this could be a prolonged event. In addition to the severe weather, strong gradient winds will also impact the region today. #LAwx #MSwx 5/x pic.twitter.com/xGOzn9m0Fl— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 22, 2022
“Storms could begin to impact our area as early as noon (Tuesday) and could persist through midnight, so realize this could be a prolonged event,” tweeted the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “In addition to the severe weather, strong gradient winds will also impact the region today.”
Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, though locally higher amounts up to 5 inches are possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
South winds 20 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 45 mph, are expected in the area, according to forecasters. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Below are the watches that are currently in effect:
Tornado watch: 10:40 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wind Advisory: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Flood Watch: 7 a.m. - 1 a.m.
