Ida has strengthened into a tropical storm and is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall late this weekend or early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
520 PM EDT Update: Air Force hurricane hunters find depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm #Ida. https://t.co/4LIsgbp8uT pic.twitter.com/WkPVKhOmKd— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2021
Tropical Storm Ida had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts, an Air Force reported in a 4:20 p.m. update. It was located about 100 miles west-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and about 130 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, moving at 14 mph.
Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the storm could become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf, and the system could be near major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher) when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.
The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf coast at or near major hurricane intensity on Sunday, “where there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
Storm surge and hurricane watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area later tonight or Friday morning.
