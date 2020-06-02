Amid protests, riots, and the spread of the novel coronavirus, hurricane season began June 1.
And there's already a named storm in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was upgraded to a named storm at 11 a.m. CST, had eyes on it as early as Friday. Now, the storm has picked up enough steam just north of the Yucatan Peninsula to earn 'named status' as it moves north into the warm Gulf waters.
According to the current National Hurricane Center projections, the storm will reach the central Gulf area between Friday night at 8 p.m. and Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
Tracks beyond that are still high uncertainty, but show a gulf coast landing somewhere between Mississippi and southeastern Texas next week. Rains from the event could hit the gulf coast as early as this weekend.
State and local officials ask residents to be mindful of the storm, and make sure to "get a game plan" heading into the weekend. Governor John Bel Edwards, especially with the spread of COVID-19, asks residents to especially prepare for a potential recovery that may look different as well.
