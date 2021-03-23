A local middle school librarian has been honored with one of her field’s most prestigious awards.
Amanda Jones, librarian at Live Oak Middle School, has been named a winner of the 2021 School Librarian of the Year award given by School Library Journal, the organization announced.
The School Library Journal (SLJ) is the premier publication for librarians and information specialists who work with children and teens, and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company.
The award recognizes K-12 library professionals for outstanding achievement and the exemplary use of technology and services to engage children and teens toward fostering multiple literacies.
The recognition proved especially important over the past year as librarians nationwide “stepped up to support students, families, and educators who have had to manage distance learning during the COVID pandemic,” a statement said.
For the first time in the award’s history, the top designation was awarded to two recipients: Jones will share the national distinction with a school librarian in Molokai, Hawaii. Both winners will be featured in the April 2021 issue of the national publication.
“Exemplars of the profession, the 2021 School Librarians of the Year are particularly inspiring for their innovative work supporting student learning in such a challenging year,” SLJ Editor-in-Chief Kathy Ishizuka said in a statement.
With more than 20 years experience as an educator, Jones has worked to make her library the “heart of the school.” She has implemented several programs to encourage reading, such as the 40-Book Challenge, Battle of the Books, the Millionaires Club, and the MESH Society (media literacy, ethics, sociology, and history), in which students read titles across these categories.
She’s gone outside the box, adding a variety of flexible seating options, STEAM activities, and even installing an indoor observational beehive and a collection of Madagascar hissing cockroaches for students.
Jones has also booked several bestselling authors over the years, most recently National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Jason Reynolds in December.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones has led a series of virtual reality “field trips” across the globe for children and families. In the first “Journey with Jones” field trip, she took close to 100 students and families through a 40-minute tour of the Palace of Versailles, where they were shown much of the famous landmark’s 87,000-plus square foot property.
There were also viewers from Baton Rouge and Rapides Parish, where the local library system provided a live feed to Jones’ field trip.
In the online trips that utilize Zoom, Google slides, and virtual reality, viewers have enjoyed trips to London, England; Venice and Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Munich, Germany; and Amsterdam, Holland; among other locales.
The SLJ article delves into Jones’ virtual field trips.
“I just wanted them to have an escape when stuck at home,” Jones said in a statement.
The SLJ award is the latest for Jones, who last year was named the 2020 Louisiana School Librarian of the Year.
She is also the winner of the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators (LACUE) State Middle School Teacher of the Year award, the James O. Modisette Award for top middle school libraries in Louisiana, and two national awards from the American Association of School Librarians: 2019 Social Media Superstar Program Pioneer and the 2019 AASL Inspire Special Event Grant.
As a 2021 School Librarian of the Year Award winner, Jones will receive a suite of awards from Scholastic, including a $2,500 cash award and $2,500 in-kind digital and/or print products for her library.
She has also won a visit from John Schumacher, the Ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic Book Fairs, who will give one book to every student at Live Oak Middle, and a Scholastic Book Fairs “Mr. Schu's Picks” collection of books for the school library.
“School librarians have one of the most rewarding jobs in the world, with the ability to reach every child in the school. We help our students discover the perfect books, provide a safe space, and ignite creativity,” Jones told SLJ.
“Thank you to the countless school librarians who have helped me learn and grow over the course of my career. Receiving this honorable award is beyond anything I ever expected, and I aim to use this platform to spread awareness at the district, state, and national levels on the importance of having a certified school librarian in each school.”
Jones will be recognized by the Livingston Parish School Board at its April 22 meeting.
