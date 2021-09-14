A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, until Thursday morning as the region braces for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas, which could bring "life-threatening" flash flooding over the next few days.
The watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Sept. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm's arrival. A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts, which are complicated by the ongoing recovery from other hurricanes and severe weather.
The storm's arrival comes as the state continues to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ida last month.
Widespread rainfall of 4 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts is expected north of the I-10/I-12 corridor, while 5 to 10 inches with isolated higher amounts is expected along the corridor and south.
At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
"Rainfall rates will be efficient, producing very heavy rainfall over short periods which could quickly lead to drainage problems," forecasters said. "With the amount of debris remaining from Hurricane Ida, some drainage systems may be blocked, causing additional flooding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.