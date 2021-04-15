The National Weather Service has extended its flood warning to include areas along the Tickfaw River in both Livingston and St. Helena parishes as stormy weather continues to impact southeast Louisiana.
According to forecasters, the flood warning has been extended for the following areas:
-- Tickfaw River near Holden affecting Livingston Parish.
-- Tickfaw River at Liverpool affecting St. Helena Parish.
-- Tickfaw River near Montpelier affecting St. Helena Parish.
As of 8:45 a.m Thursday, the Tickfaw River at Holden was at 14.1 feet. Flood stage for this spot is 15.0 feet. In an update at 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said the river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening.
At 15.0 feet, “wooded areas in the vicinity of the Highway 190 bridge will be inundated,” forecasters said.
The river is still expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 30 feet Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.
A flood warning is already in effect for the following areas:
-- Amite River at Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes.
-- Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish.
As of 8:15 p.m Wednesday, the Amite River at Denham Springs was at 27.4 feet. The river is still expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a crest of 30 feet Friday evening, the National Weather Service said. It will then fall below the flood stage early Saturday afternoon.
Minor flooding is forecast to begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs, with flooding expected near River Road at the foot of Benton Lane.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in New Orleans extended its flood warning for the Amite River to the following areas:
-- Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes.
-- Amite River At Port Vincent affecting Ascension and Livingston parishes.
Earlier Thursday, officials in Ascension and Livingston parishes announced a closure to all local waterways would be closed to recreational traffic “until further notice.” The closure will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.
