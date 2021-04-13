A flood warning is in effect for portions of Livingston Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the following areas:
-- Amite River at Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes
-- Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish
Additionally, all of southeast Louisiana is under a flash flood watch until 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Forecasters predict rainfall totals through Thursday morning to reach 3-5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
Flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding.
“Soils are either saturation or near saturation and the addition of these rainfall totals would cause runoff accumulation leading to flooding of low-lying and poorly drained areas,” the National Weather Service said in an update.
Officials are urging people to avoid entering or crossing flowing water of unknown depth.
“Stay away or be swept away,” the National Weather Service said. “River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”
