A flood warning that went into effect Tuesday has been pushed to the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The flood warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, for the following areas:
-- Amite River at Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes
-- Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish
As of 8:15 a.m Wednesday, the Amite River at Denham Springs was at 27 feet, down slightly from the day before. However, the river is still expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 30 feet Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.
At 29.0 feet, flooding will begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs, with flooding expected near River Road at the foot of Benton Lane.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) said via social media that it “will continue to monitor the waterways to determine if/when it will need to close them to recreational traffic.”
A line of strong thunderstorms continues to affect southeast Louisiana, which remains under a flash flood watch. At 11:05 a.m., radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Liberty to near Port Vincent. Movement was east at 50 mph, with winds in excess of 30 mph.
Forecasters said torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may cause localized flooding. Officials are warning people against driving their vehicles through flooded roadways.
“Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the National Weather Service said. “Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.”
Forecasters predict rainfall totals through Thursday to reach 3-5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. Flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding.
“Soils are either saturation or near saturation and the addition of these rainfall totals would cause runoff accumulation leading to flooding of low-lying and poorly drained areas,” the National Weather Service said in an update.
Officials are urging people to avoid entering or crossing flowing water of unknown depth.
“Stay away or be swept away,” the National Weather Service said. “River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.”
For Wednesday, the major threat will be wind gusts that may exceed 60 mph, but forecasters have also said there is a possibility of hail and tornadoes.
