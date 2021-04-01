A frost advisory will be in effect in the early morning hours Friday across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory will be in effect from 2-8 a.m. Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 33 degree and “result in frost formation,” forecasters said.
“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the National Weather Service said in the advisory. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”
Around a dozen parishes, including Livingston Parish, are in the advisory zone.
