A heat advisory will be in effect most of Tuesday for portions of southeast Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.
With heat index values expected to reach 112 degrees, the advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The National Weather Service has released several tips for combatting the high temperatures, and they are:
-- Drink plenty of fluids
-- Stay in an air-conditioned room
-- Stay out of the sun
-- Check up on relatives and neighbors
-- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
-- Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Weather experts urged people to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside and to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible. They also urged people to look for the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the National Weather Service said. “Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.”
