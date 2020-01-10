The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans has increased the risk of severe weather for southeastern Louisiana.
According to the 3 a.m. NWS report, the chance for severe weather in the Livingston Parish area was increased to marginal Friday night, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rains possible.
However, Saturday's forecast has been increased to an 'enhanced risk,' with heavy, damaging winds; heavy rains; and hail being the most dangerous weather patterns moving through the area. The NWS said that the weather will be at it's worst in the early morning hours, but could continue into the afternoon.
Officials urge local residents to have multiple sources of communication with weather services and first responders during the event.
The heavy rainfall could also cause over-topping on roads that typically flood, and the NWS recommends drivers "turn around, don't drown."
