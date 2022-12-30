A flash flood warning is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana until Friday afternoon following a strong morning thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect until 1:15 p.m. and includes the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany Parish, and Tangipahoa.
Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area, the National Weather Service said in an update after 10 a.m. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the National Weather Service said. "Scattered reports of roads flooded around Livingston and French Settlement."
A flood advisory is also in effect until 12:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.