A flash flood warning is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected across southeast Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service has reported. The flash flood warning went into effect a little after 8 a.m. Monday.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for all of SE LA and S MS thru Tue afternoon. Heavy rainfall is once again expected each day. Some areas to see 4-6 inches, maybe more. Latest radar shows heavy rains in the River Parishes this morning. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/TMmAeN0IUR— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 6, 2020
Forecasters predict the possibility of “heavy downpours” from the storms, with some areas seeing anywhere from 4-6 inches of rain or more.
“A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for all of SE LA and S MS thru Tue afternoon,” NWS in New Orleans tweeted early Monday. “Heavy rainfall is once again expected each day. Some areas to see 4-6 inches, maybe more. Latest radar shows heavy rains in the River Parishes this morning.”
According to the National Weather Service, several grounds have already become saturated due to several inches of rainfall over the past few days. Any additional rainfall could cause flash flooding across these areas.
The flash flood warning is in effect until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
