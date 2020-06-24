A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service has announced.
Thunderstorms have produced widespread 1-to-3 inch rainfall totals over the last 24 hours across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Tornado warnings were issued early Wednesday morning as storms moved through the Greater Baton Rouge area. At least one tornado was confirmed.
Several more rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Thursday afternoon, forecasters predict. Each storm will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding will be possible.
A flood warning is also in effect until 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for urban areas and small streams in central East Baton Rouge Parish and western Livingston Parish.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Merrydale, Brownfields, Westminster, Inniswold, Greenwell Springs, Shenandoah, and Baton Rouge Airport.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned areas.
