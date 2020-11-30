Winter has officially arrived.
After months of warm temperatures in the state, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of southeast Louisiana starting Monday night.
The freeze warning will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. It is slated to run through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Forecasters say sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are expected for portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi.
❄Winter(like temps) is coming!❄ Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of SE LA and S MS (not including the LA coast and New Orleans). Make sure to plan accordingly - bring sensitive plants and pets in! If you need to go out tonight/tomorrow morning, dress warm! #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/V7K2z8vxy9— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 30, 2020
Livingston Parish is included in the freeze warning zone.
“Make sure to plan accordingly - bring sensitive plants and pets in!” the National Weather Service tweeted Monday afternoon. “If you need to go out tonight/tomorrow morning, dress warm!”
The National Weather Service urges people to secure outdoor objects and “use extra caution when driving,” especially if operating a high-profile vehicle
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
