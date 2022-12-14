The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch and tornado for portions of southeastern Louisiana as severe weather moved into the area late Wednesday morning.
The tornado warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Livingston Parish and until 1:30 p.m. for portions of southern and central Livingston Parish, stretching from French Settlement to Springfield.
All of the parish remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
At 12:40 p.m. CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near French Settlement, or 14 miles northeast of Gonzales, moving northeast at 40 mph.
"This storm has a history of producing tornadoes on the ground," the National Weather Service said in the update.
At 12:36 p.m., another severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Montpelier, or 11 miles south of Greensburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m., while a flood watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
