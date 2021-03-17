A tornado watch has been issued for portions of southeast Louisiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch zone covers 25 Louisiana parishes, including Livingston Parish. It also covers portions of southeast and southern Mississippi.
The National Weather Service predicts winds of 25 to 35 mph, “with higher gusts expected.” Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and result in power outages.
2:40PM CDT: A tornado watch has been issued for S MS counties and SE LA parishes. Be weather aware this afternoon and evening, have a plan now, and have multiple ways to receive a warning. What are you doing to prepare? #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/xVrA0BXV2w— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 17, 2021
Officials are urging residents to use extra caution when driving — especially if operating a high
profile vehicle — and secure outdoor objects.
“Be weather aware this afternoon and evening, have a plan now, and have multiple ways to receive a warning,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted Wednesday.
A wind advisory is also in effect in Livingston Parish until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm warning will be in effect from 4:05-4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
