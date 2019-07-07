NHC has raised the probability to a medium chance (50%) of tropical cyclone development over the northeastern Gulf late in the week.
The system the NWS is watching is currently a trough of low pressure located over the southeastern U.S., but it is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure will likely form in a few days.
Thereafter, upper-level winds support gradual development, and tropical depression could form late week while the low meanders near the northeastern Gulf coast through Friday.
With uncertainty of whether the system will even develop, it is too soon to talk about specific impacts that it may bring to the northern Gulf Coast. However, the NWS currently expects rain chances to increase during the latter part of next week and into next weekend regardless of whether the system develops.
As the Gulf area moves farther into hurricane season, now is the time to review your hurricane plans and check your hurricane supplies for anything that may need to be updated or replaced.
