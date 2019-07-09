The National Weather Service (NWS) is now all but guaranteeing a tropical event, with a 90% chance of formation either late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
After that, however, the intensity and the path are still up in the air. The NWS is currently in a holding pattern as the National Hurricane Center awaits formation and the study of weather patterns after formation. At that point, more refined details will come regarding path and impacts, the 7 p.m. release said.
However, NWS also stresses that the danger of heavy rains is still a threat, and the potential remains for the storm to intensify to a high-category event with heavy winds as well as heavy rains.
According to the NWS current models, parts of Livingston Parish can experience anywhere from 3"-8" of rain through Monday, with higher isolated totals 'possible.'
The heavy wind and rains are also predicted to push the Mississippi River to near flood stages in the New Orleans area - roughly 19 feet, with a flood stage at 20 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.