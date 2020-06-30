There's a common phrase among those who like to describe the worst parts of getting hot - 'it's not the heat, but the humidity that kills ya!'
That's the case in south Louisiana heading into today, and for much of the week, as National Weather Service (NWS) and state officials ask residents to take precautions in the wake of rising temperatures and humidity.
According to NWS, while the high today is 93 degrees, high humidity percentages are pushing the heat index upwards of 105 degrees in some places, including Livingston Parish. Those temperature ranges are expected to last for several days.
In order to stay safe and prepared, the following are recommended:
- Take a bottle of cold water with you wherever you go
- Make use of fans and air conditioning
- Limit strenuous outdoor activity
- Wear light colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Wear a hat or use an umbrella
- Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and salty food if you'll be spending a significant portion of the day outside
- Enjoy cold food and fruits that contain water
- Provide plenty of water for pets and beware of heated pavements that could damage paws
