A tornado watch has been issued in more than 20 parishes across southeast Louisiana, including for Livingston Parish, as a severe weather event moves moves in from the west.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch at 1:45 p.m. It will be in effect until 9 p.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/xg8w1kmd06— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 30, 2022
A high wind warning is also in effect until 9 p.m.
Strong wind gusts have already made their way to the capital region, which is expected to be hit with damaging winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, through Wednesday evening.
Some more severe wind gusts may reach 75 mph, which would be hurricane strength, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the greater Baton Rouge area under a "moderate" risk of severe weather, the fourth-highest level. Other parts further south are predicted to have an "enhanced" risk, the third-highest level.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and forecasters are expecting there to be power outages as the day goes on. There are already scattered outages across southeast Louisiana.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the National Weather Service said earlier Wednesday. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."
