The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of southern Louisiana beginning Wednesday night and running through Thursday evening.
A tropical event in the Gulf of Mexico is pushing moisture into the Bayou State, with rainfall totals expected anywhere between two and fifteen inches. Livingston Parish is slated to receive between two and six inches of rain.
Larger rainfalls are expected along the coast and in the gulf itself.
Local officials are preparing for the event and warn against driving through fast moving or high water.
