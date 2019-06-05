Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.