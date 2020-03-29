Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus through Louisiana, the Bayou State now has to deal with another threat.

Spring storms.

According to the National Weather Service - New Orleans, Livingston Parish is in a 'Marginal Risk' zone for severe weather beginning Monday evening, March 30. The storms are expected to persist through the early Tuesday morning hours.

There are threats of intense wind, rain, and possibly hail. The storm pattern comes from 'critical fire weather' currently hovering over the southern United States plains.

Heavy storms battered Livingston Parish in 2019, beginning in March and April, dropping an unusual amount of rain in bursts. For some of the storms, as much as 4.5 inches could drop in just a matter of hours, putting them on the scale of '100-year' storms.

The city of Denham Springs wants to remind residents that trash, grass clippings, and large items need to be placed in a garbage can or dumpster, else they block ditches, culverts, and in some cases canals. The city of Denham Springs holds a partnership with Gravity Drainage District 1 for work in larger canals and the watershed as a whole.

The City of Walker asks residents the be mindful of the same issues, and also reminds individuals that many of the issues the city faces is due to unfunded drainage surrounding the city.

If you see drainage issues in your area, you can call the following numbers for help, or e-mail the News - mchugh@lpn1898.com

Gravity Drainage District 1 (Denham Springs area) - 225-664-5827

City of Denham Springs - 225-665-8121

Gravity Drainage District 2 (Watson area) - 225-791-6059

Gravity Drainage District 5 (Walker area) - 225-664-1899

City of Walker - 225-665-4356

Parish Emergency Operations Center (parish offices are closed) - 225-686-3066