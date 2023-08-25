Residents of Louisiana are caught between a rock and a hard place, although one issue appears poised to affect a different state.
A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a high (70%) chance of development in the next seven days as it continues to drive north into the southeastern Gulf early next week.
This system poses no immediate threat to southeastern Louisiana or southern Mississippi, but the course could change, the National Weather Service said.
Dangerous heat will continue today but won't be quite as oppressive as recent days. A heat advisory is in effect for maximum heat index values up to 111 degrees.
Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, the National Weather Service said, and drink plenty of water even if you're not thirsty, check on the elderly, ill neighbors, and family members, and bring pets indoors or provide them with shade and plenty of water.
A statewide burn ban is still in place, per the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
