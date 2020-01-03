Nationally acclaimed speaker and author Thomas Murray, who is director of innovation for Future Ready Schools, a project of the Alliance for Excellent Education in Washington, D.C., will speak to educators in Livingston Parish Public Schools on Jan. 7 as part of a full day of professional learning presentations, walk-throughs and workshops across the parish.
Murray has testified before Congress and has appeared on various television and radio shows advocating student-centered learning. He was named the “2018 National/Global EdTech Leader of the Year” by EdTech Digest, the “2017 Education Thought Leader of the Year,” and one of “20 to Watch” by the National School Board Association in 2016.
Murray will preside over two sessions at the Walker High School gym for approximately 1,100 certified school teachers at each session. The morning session will be held from 8:15-10:30 a.m., and the afternoon session will run from 12:45-3 p.m. Murray will present information from his new book, “Personal & Authentic: Designing Learning Experiences that Impact a Lifetime,” which was released in October 2019. The book claims to reveal the power of designing awe-inspiring experiences that are grounded in relationships.
“We are excited about the opportunity for our teachers to hear from one of the nation’s leading education consultants, and to take that information back to their campuses to foster a personal and authentic learning experience through student-centered learning for all our students,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Murphy said parish schools will showcase their campuses that day with “gallery walk” presentations, and schools will host geographically clustered EdCamps, which are smaller workshop sessions that will be held opposite the larger keynote presentations in Walker.
“We are committed to Make a Difference Every Day in Livingston Schools,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.