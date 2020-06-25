Louisiana reported more than 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, continuing a recent surge in cases that officials have called “quite concerning.”
Across the state, there have now been a confirmed 53,415 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 938 from Wednesday. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 93 percent of the new cases on Thursday were the result of “community spread.”
In the last three days, the state has added 3,176 new cases to the total case count, the most in a three-day span since the virus’ peak in early April.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 3,051 fatalities on Thursday, an increase of 12 from the previous day. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 660,665 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (32,152) or commercial labs (628,513). That’s an increase of 12,160 tests overnight, which puts Thursday's positivity rate at 7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
After taking a slight dip on Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again on Thursday, jumping by 22 to 653 statewide. Hospitalizations have increased in seven of the last 10 days, another “alarming” trend for health officials.
Ventilator usage remained at 77 statewide for the second straight day.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana would not enter Phase Three of reopening the economy and instead would remain in Phase Two for an additional 28 days. His current order is set to expire on Friday, but Edwards said he intends to sign a new proclamation into law on Thursday.
Edwards cited the recent surge in new cases and hospitalizations as why it was “crystal clear” the state needed to wait before loosening even more restrictions than it already has since the state was lifted from its stay-at-home order May 15.
The new proclamation will have Louisiana Phase Two until at least July 24, though Edwards said that could change if the state's situation doesn't improve.
“These numbers make crystal clear the decision to not move forward,” he said Wednesday. “We’re just not ready. We’re not meeting the gating criteria.”
