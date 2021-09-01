Charging stations have been set up in at least two locations in Livingston Parish, which remains mostly powerless nearly three days since Hurricane Ida swept through the area.
One charging station will be arranged at the Denham Springs Police Department, located at 447 Lamm Street. This station, organized with AT&T, will be operational 24 hours a day “until further notice,” according to a statement from Mayor Gerard Landry.
At the Denham Springs location, the charging station will be able to charge as many as 40 devices at once. People are encouraged to bring their own chargers, but the site will have Type C, USB-Micro, and Lightening Cables to charge any device.
Another charging station has been set up at the Livingston Parish Health Unit, located at 20399 Government Blvd. in Livingston. At this station, people need to bring their own chargers, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
“We are providing the outlet ONLY,” LOHSEP said via Facebook.
The LOHSEP site will be available from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily. It will be available each day at these times until further notice.
