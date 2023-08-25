A previous burn ban, issued August 7, has been rescinded - and replaced with a more stringent one.
As of 2 p.m. today, the State Fire Marshal's Office has put forth a ban that restricts any burning - public or private - until otherwise stated.
"This new burn ban order by State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forest Commissioner Mike Strain, in effect as of August 25, 2023 at 12 p.m.," the statement began, "prohibits ALL private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.
"This order shall remain in effect until rescinded."
According to local officials, this includes burn piles, burn bins, and even outdoor grills.
The updated burn ban order coincides with a separate burn ban order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forest prohibiting all agricultural burning including but no limited to prescribed burning, the statement continued.
The statement closed by saying violation of this burn ban order could result in civil and/or criminal penalties.
As of roughly 2 p.m., August 25, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 7 and French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department, as well as District 8, began fighting a field fire on Highway 63, just north of the intersection with Highway 44.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, who were assisting with traffic control, more resources are heading to that location.
