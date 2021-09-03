Livingston Parish leaders have adjusted the parish-wide curfew that has been in place since Sunday, the day Hurricane Ida swept through the state and went directly through the parish.
A new nightly curfew will run from 12-6 a.m., beginning Friday night and ending Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
Conditions will be evaluated to determine if it can be lifted or extended, officials said. The curfew was determined by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, and LOHSEP Director Brandi Janes.
“Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew,” a statement said. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but residents’ safety and the safety of our first responders is of the utmost importance.”
Ricks spoke about the curfew during a press conference alongside other local leaders Friday. With more areas receiving power in the days since Hurricane Ida, Ricks said officials decided to adjust the curfew’s hours to allow more people to get much-needed supplies, such as gas and food.
“As power is coming on, [there are] more and more places to eat, more and more places to get gas, so we need to be open to allow our people to get to them,” Ricks said.
