45% of voters turned out in District 8 to choose a new councilman, after incumbent Tab Lobell elected to exit politics for personal reasons.
Randy Delatte picked up the win with 2,400 votes or 59%. His opponent, Barry Hardy, received 1,693 votes or 41%. Both men are republicans.
"A lot of good people voted today," Delatte said. "People's feeling is that they are looking for improvements in services and that includes drainage, services for youth, and animal control."
Delatte says that he has 15 years in government experience that will assist him with the job. He is married to current permit director DeeDee Delatte.
Delatte said he support parish wide drainage, but funding would be an issue. Funding was a major platform for Delatte, who said that the parish should cut at least 6% a year from the budget. He believed that would show good stewardship and earn public trust.
"We have to do more with less," Delatte said. "The council needs to have more input in the budget along with the parish president. People want these services."
Delatte added that he was against taxes, feeds, additional permit requirements, any ‘expanded government.’
Funding would be a major issue for any proposals in the district, including litter pickup and animal control.
Delatte did say, however, that zoning was a “50/50” issue in his district. He believes that if people are educated on the implementation and positives of zoning, they’ll change their minds about the idea.
Hardy believes that zoning should go before a vote of the people in District 8 and, if it gets shot down, that’s the end of it.
