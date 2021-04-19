A new festival will be introduced in Livingston Parish this weekend.
The City of Walker will host its first annual Spring Fest during a three-day run April 23-25.
The family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, rides, a car show, a farmers market, and more on the 100 acres at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road.
Gates for the festival will be open from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 12-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Sandi McGrew, the city’s community outreach coordinator, said she hopes the family-oriented festival will bring the community together after a trying year amid the coronavirus pandemic, when the community was forced apart.
“It’s the first festival that we’re having,” McGrew said. “The mayor (Jimmy Watson) really has a vision to bring more people into the park and do more things for the community, especially after everybody’s been at home for the last year.”
McGrew said the festival will include around a dozen fair rides — including a Ferris wheel — and “all the regular fair food.” In addition, local vendors will have food trucks on site.
The music lineup for the festival includes Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band on Friday, Eddie Smith Band with Floyd Brown as well as Kenny Cornett on Saturday, and Overtones Music student performances and Box Wine on Sunday.
A farmer’s market and car show will both be held on Saturday, April 24.
Along with the festival, the City of Walker is hoping to bring people to see all of the amenities at Sidney Hutchinson Park, which include fishing ponds, a walking trail, a community center, an upcoming outdoor exercise area, and all-inclusive playground equipment.
McGrew said entrance into the festival is free, though there will be costs for rides, games, and concessions. There is no cost for the musical entertainment.
People are urged to bring lawn chairs, McGrew said.
Below is the schedule of events for the City of Walker’s inaugural spring festival. For more information, visit the “Walker Community Outreach” Facebook page.
Friday, April 23
-- Gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
-- Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
-- Gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
-- Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
-- Car Show sponsored by Baton Rouge Mustang Club: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
-- Eddie Smith Band with Floyd Brown: 12-4 p.m.
-- Kenny Cornett: 5-9 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
-- Gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.
-- Overtones Music School student performances: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
-- Box Wine: 3-7 p.m.
