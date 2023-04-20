Taco Tuesday can now be properly celebrated in the Town of Livingston.
Maria Mezcal Grill and Cantina, a new family-owned Mexican restaurant in Livingston, officially welcomes guests on Tuesday, April 18.
Owners of the restaurant, located at 28293 S. Frost Road, took to social media to announce its opening.
“We are open today-April 18th!!” owners said. “We would love to see everyone!”
Open seven days a week, Maria Mezcal Grill and Cantina offers a variety of popular Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, chimichanga, enchiladas, and tamales, among other options. The restaurant also boasts a wide selection of margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris, and other alcoholic beverages.
Maria Mezcal Grill and Cantina, which offers both indoor and outdoor seating, can be reached by calling (225) 423-9013.
