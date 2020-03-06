DENHAM SPRINGS -- Livingston Parish residents now have nearly a century’s worth of local history at their fingertips.
The Livingston Parish News and the Livingston Parish Library recently announced a new partnership to provide residents with more than 176,000 pages of local history.
Officially launched March 2, the Digital Archives of the Livingston Parish Library houses full, text-searchable issues of Livingston Parish News. With the help of the digital archives, patrons are able to search and browse issues of the newspaper dating back to January 1925.
The new service adds to a growing collection of research tools available at the LPL.
“The Livingston Parish Library Digital Archive serves as our community’s collective memory, providing a glance into our history,” said LPL Director Giovanni Tairov. “We’re incredibly proud to offer this free service to the community.”
The Digital Archives of the Livingston Parish Library are user-friendly and easy to navigate. Special attention was given to make the system as simple as possible, so that all ages — from students to grandparents — can browse, search, view, clip, and share articles, headlines, pages, and stories found in the digital archives.
Patrons are able to type a keyword into the search box or browse to a specific year, month, day or page. Or they can utilize the advanced search feature to help narrow down and refine their results, which allows users to search for exact words or phrases and filter items by date.
Once an article is located, patrons can access the toolbar to zoom, magnify, crop, and download items.
“The News is extremely excited about our new, digital partnership with the Livingston Parish Library,” said McHugh David, Jr., editor and publisher of the Livingston Parish News. “The parish is blessed to have such an innovative and hard-working library system, and we couldn't be happier that they are taking our older editions and making them accessible for patrons.”
Tairov added: “The creation of the LPL digital archives is an important part of increasing accessibility to the history of Livingston Parish. We’re very grateful to the Livingston Parish News for their partnership and hope to add many more resources to the archive to assist our patrons in their research activities.”
The new digital archives can be accessed while visiting the library or from the comfort of the user’s home by going the Library’s website. To get started using this resource, visit www.mylpl.info/databases.
In addition to the digital archive, LPL offers an array of genealogy resources for patrons to utilize. This includes a host of online databases as well as a microfilm reader located at the Library’s Main Branch in Livingston. To learn more about these resources, visit www.mylpl.info/genealogy.
