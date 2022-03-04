There’s a new spot in town to get some mouth-watering seafood.
This week, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome LouisiAndy’s Seafood Drive-Thru to the growing list of local food options.
Located at 20299 Hwy. 42 in Livingston, LouisiAndy’s Seafood offers “all your seafood cravings,” including live and boiled crawfish, shrimp, crab, fish, oysters, “and all the fixings” such as corn, potatoes, and sausage.
“It's official! LouisiAndy’s Seafood Drive-Thru is now open for all your seafood cravings,” the Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post announcing the opening. “Born and raised in Venice, Louisiana, owner Andy Luther knows seafood the best.”
On its website, LouisiAndy’s Seafood describes itself as a locally-owned “mom and pop shop who cares about their customers and cares about quality!”
“Straight from the boats into the hands of their customers, LousiAndy’s prices and freshness can't be beat,” the business says on its website.
To contact the LousiAndy’s, call (225) 454-4882. To visit the LousiAndy’s on Facebook, click here.
